ExclusiveCoin One Day Volume Reaches $18,908.00 (EXCL)

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded 25.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. One ExclusiveCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000342 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ExclusiveCoin has a total market cap of $818,161.14 and approximately $18,908.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ExclusiveCoin has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ExclusiveCoin alerts:

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00017475 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 24% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001452 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000026 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 67.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000098 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00008013 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Coin Profile

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. ExclusiveCoin’s official website is exclusivecoin.pw . The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling ExclusiveCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ExclusiveCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ExclusiveCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ExclusiveCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ExclusiveCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.