Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Holdings Raised by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,706 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXPD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,107,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 4.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 8.5% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 84,111 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,060,000 after acquiring an additional 6,562 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the first quarter valued at approximately $305,000. 91.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on EXPD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Vertical Research cut Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $123.74 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $125.36 and a 200-day moving average of $118.81. The firm has a market cap of $21.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 0.79. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.01 and a twelve month high of $130.76.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 35.71% and a net margin of 7.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $1,033,446.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total value of $35,065.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,816 shares of company stock valued at $1,111,389. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.