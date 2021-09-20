F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FNB Corporation is a diversified financial services company serving banking, trust, consumer finance and insurance customers through community banking affiliates and other subsidiaries with offices in Florida, Pennsylvania, Ohio and Tennessee. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.47 target price (down previously from $13.50) on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, F.N.B. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.87.

Shares of NYSE FNB traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.74. 2,772,189 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,240,965. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.35. F.N.B. has a one year low of $6.37 and a one year high of $13.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $307.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.00 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 7.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that F.N.B. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

In other F.N.B. news, Director William B. Campbell acquired 2,827 shares of F.N.B. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.55 per share, with a total value of $32,651.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. South Dakota Investment Council lifted its holdings in F.N.B. by 0.3% in the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 247,793 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in F.N.B. by 2.4% in the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 36,952 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in F.N.B. by 6.8% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in F.N.B. by 8.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 12,075 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in F.N.B. by 1.6% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 62,531 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

