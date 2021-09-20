Falcon Wealth Planning Buys 3,703 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Falcon Wealth Planning raised its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 249,483 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,703 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 14.6% of Falcon Wealth Planning’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Falcon Wealth Planning’s holdings in Apple were worth $34,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 2,355 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Milestone Resources Group Ltd boosted its holdings in Apple by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ boosted its holdings in Apple by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 13,904 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Salzhauer Michael boosted its holdings in Apple by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 3,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, September 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.68.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total transaction of $354,577,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock worth $359,229,278. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $146.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.10 and a 52-week high of $157.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $148.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

