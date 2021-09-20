Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Sold by Redmond Asset Management LLC

Redmond Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 62,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Fastenal accounts for about 0.9% of Redmond Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $3,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Fastenal by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Fastenal by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC grew its position in Fastenal by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 18,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Fastenal by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Fastenal by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

FAST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.29.

In other news, Director Daniel L. Johnson bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.48 per share, for a total transaction of $55,480.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Charles S. Miller sold 35,141 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total transaction of $1,936,269.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 2,265 shares of company stock valued at $123,014 and sold 142,089 shares valued at $7,910,739. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $52.83. 11,749 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,102,243. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $42.57 and a 1-year high of $56.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.39. The firm has a market cap of $30.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.28.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 30.76%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Fastenal’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 27th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 26th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is presently 75.17%.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

See Also: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.