Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Receives $110.17 Consensus PT from Analysts

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $110.17.

A number of brokerages have commented on FATE. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, CFO Edward J. Dulac III sold 3,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.26, for a total value of $306,615.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,949,267.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.05, for a total value of $2,581,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 53,474 shares of company stock worth $4,648,315. 18.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 90,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,871,000 after acquiring an additional 5,910 shares in the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,943,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 279.9% during the 2nd quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 51,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after acquiring an additional 37,599 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $445,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,439,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

FATE stock traded down $4.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.44. The company had a trading volume of 42,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,027,620. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.34. Fate Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $35.40 and a fifty-two week high of $121.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of -29.49 and a beta of 1.63.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.06). Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 441.63% and a negative return on equity of 27.96%. The company had revenue of $13.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 145.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fate Therapeutics will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates.

