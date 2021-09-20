Fear Trading Down 2% Over Last 7 Days (FEAR)

Fear (CURRENCY:FEAR) traded 11.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 20th. In the last seven days, Fear has traded 2% lower against the US dollar. One Fear coin can now be purchased for $0.83 or 0.00001906 BTC on major exchanges. Fear has a market capitalization of $5.45 million and $6.28 million worth of Fear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Fear alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002284 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.52 or 0.00055984 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002759 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.50 or 0.00124423 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002283 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00012102 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.81 or 0.00045222 BTC.

About Fear

Fear is a coin. It was first traded on April 30th, 2021. Fear’s total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,532,157 coins. Fear’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fear NFT's develop horror-based blockchain NFT games targeting teenagers and young adults. Utilising its gamer base and strong organic brand value, it aims to enrich the gaming experience for existing and new gamers by introducing game asset ownership and interactivity via those assets. “

Buying and Selling Fear

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fear directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fear should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fear using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fear and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.