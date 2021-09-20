Ferrovial, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) Short Interest Up 31.3% in August

Ferrovial, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 31.3% from the August 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

FRRVY traded down $0.57 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,220. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.66. Ferrovial has a 52-week low of $20.92 and a 52-week high of $31.68.

FRRVY has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a report on Friday, July 30th. Grupo Santander raised Ferrovial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays set a $30.24 price objective on Ferrovial and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.24.

Ferrovial SA engages in the investment and development of transportation infrastructures. It operates through the following segments: Construction, Toll Roads and Airports. The Construction segment designs and performs of all manner of public and private works, including most notably the construction of public infrastructure.

