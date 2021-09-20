FG Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGF) Short Interest Up 50.3% in August

FG Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,100 shares, an increase of 50.3% from the August 15th total of 30,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FG Financial Group by 18.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 114,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 18,100 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in FG Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FG Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in FG Financial Group by 181.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,624 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in FG Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. 9.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FGF opened at $5.85 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.15 and its 200 day moving average is $6.71. FG Financial Group has a 12-month low of $2.80 and a 12-month high of $9.99.

FG Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of personal property insurance in coastal markets including those in Louisiana, Texas and Florida. It offers homeowners, manufactured home and dwelling fire. The company was founded on October 2, 2012 and is headquartered in St. Petersburg, FL.

