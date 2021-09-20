Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY) Shares Purchased by NorthCoast Asset Management LLC

Posted by on Sep 20th, 2021

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY) by 32.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 955,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 232,286 shares during the quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC owned about 1.45% of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF worth $14,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 19,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Bank of Marin boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 39,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 3,068 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 202.1% in the second quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 52,561 shares during the period. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $240,000.

FENY stock opened at $13.40 on Monday. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a twelve month low of $7.18 and a twelve month high of $15.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.82.

Featured Article: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FENY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY)

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.