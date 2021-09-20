Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY) Shares Purchased by NorthCoast Asset Management LLC

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY) by 32.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 955,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 232,286 shares during the quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC owned about 1.45% of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF worth $14,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 19,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Bank of Marin boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 39,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 3,068 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 202.1% in the second quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 52,561 shares during the period. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $240,000.

FENY stock opened at $13.40 on Monday. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a twelve month low of $7.18 and a twelve month high of $15.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.82.

