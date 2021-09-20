Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU) Holdings Lifted by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU) by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,824 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,917 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.62% of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF worth $5,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FIDU. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 17,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 4,387 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 10,192 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 101.1% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 59,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after buying an additional 29,671 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 174,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,070,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 17,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FIDU opened at $52.86 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.83. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.63 and a fifty-two week high of $56.28.

