Fiera Capital Corp Cuts Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Fiera Capital Corp lessened its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,656 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,601 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 688.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 552 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

CMCSA opened at $57.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.97 and a fifty-two week high of $61.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.83 and its 200 day moving average is $57.06. The stock has a market cap of $262.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.02.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $28.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.14 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.15%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $57.55 target price on Comcast and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.93.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.