Fiera Capital Corp Lowers Stock Position in FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN)

Fiera Capital Corp cut its position in shares of FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) by 93.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 621,097 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in FibroGen were worth $1,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in FibroGen by 26.8% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 8,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in FibroGen during the second quarter valued at $238,000. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in FibroGen by 6.6% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 12,543,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $334,035,000 after purchasing an additional 771,790 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in FibroGen by 36.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 44,488 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 11,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in FibroGen by 3.5% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 35,806 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. 72.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other FibroGen news, Director Thomas F. Kearns, Jr. sold 13,100 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total transaction of $151,698.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thane Wettig purchased 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.53 per share, with a total value of $35,743.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FGEN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of FibroGen from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Bank of America downgraded shares of FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 16th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of FibroGen from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James upgraded shares of FibroGen from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of FibroGen from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.78.

FibroGen stock opened at $11.69 on Monday. FibroGen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.14 and a 12-month high of $57.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.37.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.97). FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 58.48% and a negative net margin of 134.66%. The firm had revenue of $24.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.95) earnings per share. FibroGen’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that FibroGen, Inc. will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

