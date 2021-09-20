Fiera Capital Corp Sells 15,931 Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI)

Fiera Capital Corp lowered its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 112,145 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 15,931 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III were worth $1,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MYI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,042 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 9,226 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,093 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 280,762 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,004,000 after purchasing an additional 9,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,702,000. 27.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III alerts:

MYI opened at $14.95 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.65. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.22 and a 52 week high of $15.19.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0515 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. The company was founded on April 13, 1992 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Further Reading: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.