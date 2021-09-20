Fiera Capital Corp Sells 17,920 Shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Fiera Capital Corp lowered its position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,920 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $1,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NLOK. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 8,614.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 1,648.8% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 2nd quarter valued at about $147,000. 91.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ NLOK opened at $25.69 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.88. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.98 and a 52-week high of $28.92. The company has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47 and a beta of 0.72.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 23.52% and a negative return on equity of 177.25%. The firm had revenue of $691.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.59%.

NLOK has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC cut shares of NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NortonLifeLock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.17.

NortonLifeLock Profile

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

