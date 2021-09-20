Fiera Capital Corp Sells 17,983 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Fiera Capital Corp reduced its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 55.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,285 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 17,983 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CDNS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,032 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,610,000 after acquiring an additional 69,373 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $1,041,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 80,423 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,017,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 66,952 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,172,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,395 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

CDNS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company set a $137.72 price target on Cadence Design Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $144.97 target price (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.76.

In other news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 14,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.98, for a total value of $2,086,166.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.43, for a total value of $6,871,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 181,682 shares of company stock valued at $27,658,334. Corporate insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $163.63 on Monday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $97.45 and a 1-year high of $168.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $153.30 and its 200 day moving average is $139.53. The company has a market cap of $45.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.34, a PEG ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $728.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $715.77 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 23.47%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

