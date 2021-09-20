Filecoin Price Down 6.7% Over Last Week (FIL)

Filecoin (CURRENCY:FIL) traded 10.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 20th. During the last week, Filecoin has traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar. Filecoin has a total market capitalization of $7.93 billion and approximately $1.16 billion worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Filecoin coin can currently be bought for about $73.44 or 0.00167922 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002287 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002090 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $28.65 or 0.00065511 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.11 or 0.00110016 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,000.32 or 0.06860544 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,879.17 or 1.00334450 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $341.94 or 0.00781886 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002482 BTC.

About Filecoin

Filecoin launched on July 19th, 2017. Filecoin’s total supply is 107,984,512 coins. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @Filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Filecoin’s official website is filecoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients. “

