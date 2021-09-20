Financial Analysis: BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) versus DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO)

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) and DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

46.5% of BrainsWay shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.9% of DarioHealth shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.1% of DarioHealth shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

BrainsWay has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DarioHealth has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for BrainsWay and DarioHealth, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BrainsWay 0 0 4 0 3.00 DarioHealth 0 1 5 0 2.83

BrainsWay currently has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 75.00%. DarioHealth has a consensus price target of $26.35, suggesting a potential upside of 83.37%. Given DarioHealth’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe DarioHealth is more favorable than BrainsWay.

Profitability

This table compares BrainsWay and DarioHealth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BrainsWay -23.04% -15.05% -11.03% DarioHealth -377.14% -66.69% -59.02%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BrainsWay and DarioHealth’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BrainsWay $22.06 million 5.97 -$5.39 million ($0.24) -33.33 DarioHealth $7.58 million 31.30 -$29.44 million ($4.01) -3.58

BrainsWay has higher revenue and earnings than DarioHealth. BrainsWay is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DarioHealth, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

BrainsWay beats DarioHealth on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

BrainsWay Company Profile

Brainsway Ltd. is a commercial stage medical device company, which focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products using the proprietary Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMS) technology for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) and obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD). The Deep TMS uses magnetic pulses to stimulate neurons and consequently modulates the physiological activity of the brain. The company was founded by Avner Hagai, Yiftach Roth, Abraham Zangen, and David Zacut on November 7, 2006 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

DarioHealth Company Profile

DarioHealth Corp. is a digital therapeutics company, which engages in the research, development, and sale of pharmaceutical products. It offers a monitoring device, mobile application, and data services for diabetes management. The firm solutions include MyDario, Daro Engage, and Dario Intelligence. The company was founded by Oren Fuerst, Shoshana Friedman, David Weintraub, Dov Oppenheim, and Shilo Ben Zeev on August 11, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

