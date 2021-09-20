Financial Contrast: Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) vs. Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC)

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) and Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

68.7% of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.5% of Fennec Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.6% of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.7% of Fennec Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.34, indicating that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.07, indicating that its share price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals and Fennec Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eiger BioPharmaceuticals 0 0 4 0 3.00 Fennec Pharmaceuticals 0 0 4 0 3.00

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $30.50, suggesting a potential upside of 323.02%. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $14.33, suggesting a potential upside of 69.42%. Given Eiger BioPharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Eiger BioPharmaceuticals is more favorable than Fennec Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Eiger BioPharmaceuticals and Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eiger BioPharmaceuticals N/A -66.46% -45.62% Fennec Pharmaceuticals N/A -67.64% -59.86%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Eiger BioPharmaceuticals and Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eiger BioPharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$65.05 million ($2.31) -3.12 Fennec Pharmaceuticals $170,000.00 1,294.23 -$18.11 million ($0.76) -11.13

Fennec Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Eiger BioPharmaceuticals. Fennec Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals beats Fennec Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eiger BioPharmaceuticals

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of foundational therapies for Hepatitis Delta Virus. It is also developing avexitide as a treatment for Post-Bariatric Hypoglycemia. The company was founded by David A. Cory and Glenn S. Jeffrey on November 6, 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

About Fennec Pharmaceuticals

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children. The company was formerly known as Adherex Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. in September 2014. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.

