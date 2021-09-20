Financial Insights Inc. Buys New Shares in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 3,364 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 281,864,852 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,452,844,000 after buying an additional 10,258,701 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at $80,483,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 20.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,548,664 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $374,221,000 after buying an additional 5,149,188 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 76.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,502,939 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $140,911,000 after buying an additional 4,967,888 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 25.6% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,678,995 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $253,318,000 after buying an additional 4,216,773 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.86% of the company’s stock.

F stock traded down $0.88 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.67. The stock had a trading volume of 2,930,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,717,047. Ford Motor has a one year low of $6.41 and a one year high of $16.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.31. The company has a market capitalization of $50.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.14.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.26%. The business had revenue of $24.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.50 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.94.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

