Financial Insights Inc. Buys New Shares in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESGV. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 105.3% during the 2nd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:ESGV traded down $1.89 on Monday, reaching $80.85. 30,146 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 284,885. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $58.76 and a 12 month high of $84.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.87.

