Financial Insights Inc. Takes Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Kroger during the first quarter worth $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 62.5% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Kroger during the first quarter worth $31,000. Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 43.5% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Kroger during the first quarter worth $42,000. 82.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on The Kroger from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Barclays raised their target price on The Kroger from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. raised their target price on The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Northcoast Research raised their target price on The Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on The Kroger from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Kroger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.44.

The Kroger stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $40.58. 264,056 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,221,813. The company has a market capitalization of $30.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.21. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $30.35 and a 1 year high of $47.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.82.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.16. The Kroger had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 0.87%. The firm had revenue of $31.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. The Kroger’s payout ratio is 24.21%.

The Kroger declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 783 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $32,917.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,562.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 14,425 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total value of $569,931.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 272,963 shares in the company, valued at $10,784,768.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,853 shares of company stock worth $1,425,183. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About The Kroger

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

