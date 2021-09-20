Financial Network Wealth Management LLC Buys 30 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Financial Network Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,177 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 0.7% of Financial Network Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth about $439,000. Camden National Bank boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 399.0% during the first quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,328 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 2,661 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 7.5% during the first quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 3,045 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Research LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on UNH shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $478.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $440.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Bank of America increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Truist raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $444.04.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.75, for a total transaction of $1,041,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 154,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,347,450.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.15, for a total transaction of $2,484,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 98,938 shares of company stock valued at $41,349,429 in the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded down $5.62 on Monday, reaching $414.54. 54,399 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,972,667. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $289.64 and a 12 month high of $431.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $416.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $400.07. The company has a market cap of $390.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $71.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.51 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.12 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.36%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

