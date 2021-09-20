Financial Network Wealth Management LLC Has $387,000 Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Financial Network Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cpwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 23,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 3,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $117.03. The company had a trading volume of 48,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,230,431. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $114.91 and a 12-month high of $118.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $117.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.90.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

