Financial Network Wealth Management LLC Has $7.67 Million Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Financial Network Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,609 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up approximately 4.5% of Financial Network Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $7,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,108,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,073,821,000 after buying an additional 1,535,849 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,070,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,310,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,358 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,277,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,274,134,000 after purchasing an additional 76,800 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,482,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,029,177,000 after purchasing an additional 252,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,332,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $941,421,000 after purchasing an additional 196,101 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

IJR stock traded down $2.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $106.58. 357,532 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,185,785. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.74 and a fifty-two week high of $116.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.77.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.