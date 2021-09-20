First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Analysts predict that First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) will post $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for First Commonwealth Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the highest is $0.33. First Commonwealth Financial reported earnings per share of $0.24 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.38. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.28. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for First Commonwealth Financial.

Get First Commonwealth Financial alerts:

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $94.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.85 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS.

FCF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.10.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 21.7% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 27,892 shares of the bank’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 4,977 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 209.4% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 67,882 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 45,945 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 204.2% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. Snow Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 198,092 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 19,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FCF opened at $12.96 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.14. First Commonwealth Financial has a fifty-two week low of $7.14 and a fifty-two week high of $15.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.79%.

About First Commonwealth Financial

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of a diversified array of consumer and commercial banking services through its bank subsidiary, First Commonwealth Bank (FCB). It also offers trust and wealth management services and offer insurance products through FCB and its other operating subsidiaries.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Commonwealth Financial (FCF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Commonwealth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Commonwealth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.