First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Shares Sold by Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its position in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 57,354 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in First Horizon in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. AGF Investments LLC raised its stake in First Horizon by 87.6% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC raised its stake in First Horizon by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in First Horizon by 130.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 3,899 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Horizon by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FHN traded down $0.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,613,313. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.12. First Horizon Co. has a twelve month low of $8.53 and a twelve month high of $19.45. The company has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. First Horizon had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 33.31%. The company had revenue of $782.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.18%.

Several research firms have commented on FHN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on First Horizon from $21.00 to $19.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group cut First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Hovde Group upgraded First Horizon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on First Horizon in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.42.

In related news, CFO William C. Losch III sold 22,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total transaction of $355,231.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

