First National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) Short Interest Update

First National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,400 shares, a drop of 35.6% from the August 15th total of 44,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 284.0 days.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FNLIF. Scotiabank cut their price objective on First National Financial from C$51.00 to C$49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$39.09 price objective (down from C$55.00) on shares of First National Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on First National Financial from C$57.00 to C$54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on First National Financial from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First National Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.82.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FNLIF traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $35.26. 300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 492. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.55. First National Financial has a 52-week low of $25.05 and a 52-week high of $43.21.

First National Financial Corp. engages in the provision of mortgage banking services. It operates through the Residential and Commercial segments. The Residential segment includes single-family residential mortgages. The Commercial segment deals with multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. The company was founded by Stephen J.

