First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV) Short Interest Up 42.9% in August

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, an increase of 42.9% from the August 15th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund in the second quarter valued at about $92,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund in the second quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 19.8% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:TDIV opened at $58.17 on Monday. First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund has a one year low of $41.54 and a one year high of $59.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.46.

