First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $30.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “First Western Financial Inc. operates as a bank holding company. It provides wealth management services which include deposit, loans, trust, wealth planning and investment management products and services through its subsidiaries. First Western Financial Inc. is based in Denver, United States. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of First Western Financial from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, August 27th.

Shares of MYFW stock opened at $29.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $232.04 million, a PE ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.92. First Western Financial has a 52-week low of $11.95 and a 52-week high of $31.72.

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $23.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.20 million. First Western Financial had a net margin of 24.91% and a return on equity of 16.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Western Financial will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other First Western Financial news, CIO John Emery Sawyer purchased 3,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.50 per share, for a total transaction of $94,737.50. Following the purchase, the executive now owns 19,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,526.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott C. Wylie sold 25,000 shares of First Western Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $656,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 784,664 shares in the company, valued at $20,597,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MYFW. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of First Western Financial by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of First Western Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of First Western Financial by 98.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of First Western Financial by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 322,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,077,000 after acquiring an additional 43,958 shares during the period. Finally, Tieton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Western Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,035,000. 47.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First Western Financial

First Western Financial, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth managements services. It operates through the following business segments: Wealth Management, Capital Management, and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment consists of operations relating to its fully integrated wealth management business.

