Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) Short Interest Update

Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,360,000 shares, a growth of 33.8% from the August 15th total of 36,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,890,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days. Approximately 30.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fisker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Fisker by 1,197.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Fisker during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fisker during the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Fisker during the 1st quarter worth $85,000. 23.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FSR. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Fisker in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Fisker from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fisker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Bank of America lowered Fisker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Fisker from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Shares of FSR stock opened at $13.50 on Monday. Fisker has a 52-week low of $8.70 and a 52-week high of $31.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.75 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.69.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fisker will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fisker Company Profile

Fisker, Inc engages in the provision of e-mobility solutions. It develops and manufactures eco-friendly electrically powered vehicles. Its products include solar t-shirt, sustainable solar bottle, solar hoodie, and fisker hat. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.

