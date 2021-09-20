Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (FFC) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 22nd

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1265 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd.

Shares of FFC stock opened at $22.95 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.97 and its 200 day moving average is $22.88. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund has a 12 month low of $20.30 and a 12 month high of $23.85.

About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred & Income Securities Fund, Inc is a mutual fund, closed-end investment. Its objective is to provide high current income for holders of its common stock consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on May 23, 2002 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.

