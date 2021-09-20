Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (FFC) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 22nd

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1265 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd.
Shares of FFC stock opened at $22.95 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.97 and its 200 day moving average is $22.88. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund has a 12 month low of $20.30 and a 12 month high of $23.85.
About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund
