FLIP Trading Down 8.8% This Week (FLP)

FLIP (CURRENCY:FLP) traded up 13.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. FLIP has a total market capitalization of $462,587.64 and approximately $309.00 worth of FLIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FLIP coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0083 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, FLIP has traded 8.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002326 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.56 or 0.00054789 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002639 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002325 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.91 or 0.00123028 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00011953 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.09 or 0.00044387 BTC.

FLIP Coin Profile

FLIP is a coin. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2017. FLIP’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,955,000 coins. The official website for FLIP is fliptoken.gameflip.com . FLIP’s official Twitter account is @Gameflip . The official message board for FLIP is medium.com/@fliptoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Gameflip is marketplace where gamers can buy and sell digital goods. Established in 2014, Gameflip will now leverage blockchain technology to provide a transparent, safe, and frictionless infrastructure for buying and selling of digital goods among gamers, allowing them to own and securely store their digital goods on the blockchain. FLIP is an ERC20 token used as the main currency in the Gameflip platform. “

Buying and Selling FLIP

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLIP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLIP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FLIP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

