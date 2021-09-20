Flow (Dapper Labs) Reaches Market Cap of $473.95 Million (FLOW)

Flow (Dapper Labs) (CURRENCY:FLOW) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 20th. Flow (Dapper Labs) has a total market cap of $473.95 million and approximately $40.73 million worth of Flow (Dapper Labs) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Flow (Dapper Labs) has traded up 8.6% against the dollar. One Flow (Dapper Labs) coin can currently be purchased for approximately $20.34 or 0.00042744 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002290 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.13 or 0.00055248 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002290 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54.42 or 0.00124587 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00011990 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.78 or 0.00045276 BTC.

Flow (Dapper Labs) Profile

Flow (Dapper Labs) (FLOW) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 15th, 2020. Flow (Dapper Labs)’s total supply is 1,338,178,865 coins and its circulating supply is 23,301,002 coins. Flow (Dapper Labs)’s official Twitter account is @FlowProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “FLOW features non-dilutive transactionless inflation, automatically increasing the balance of each holder daily without the need for a single transaction. This method of inflation allows for the token to be applied to modern DeFi use cases without diluting the token holders. The protocol gradually decreases inflation over time and ends with a capped supply, making FLOW an ideal store of value and a hedge against BTC. Designed for De-Fi:FLOW can help diversify collateral by being combined with digital assets that fill other roles such as ETH (Protocol) and AMPL (Elastic Supply). FLOW does not need to be staked or locked into a contract to receive inflation, therefore it can be applied to the full range of DeFi applications while still achieving its distribution target. “

Buying and Selling Flow (Dapper Labs)

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow (Dapper Labs) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flow (Dapper Labs) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flow (Dapper Labs) using one of the exchanges listed above.

