Folgory Coin (FLG) Price Tops $0.26 on Exchanges

Folgory Coin (CURRENCY:FLG) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 20th. Folgory Coin has a total market capitalization of $4.61 million and $36,586.00 worth of Folgory Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Folgory Coin has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar. One Folgory Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000600 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Folgory Coin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002281 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.30 or 0.00055432 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002678 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.87 or 0.00125161 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002281 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00012030 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.70 or 0.00044926 BTC.

Folgory Coin Coin Profile

Folgory Coin (CRYPTO:FLG) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2019. Folgory Coin’s total supply is 63,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,525,493 coins. The official website for Folgory Coin is folgory.com . Folgory Coin’s official Twitter account is @Folgory1

According to CryptoCompare, “Folgory is a digital merchant solution based on the crypto platform. Its design enables users to store and instantly accept different types of crypto. “

Buying and Selling Folgory Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Folgory Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Folgory Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Folgory Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Folgory Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Folgory Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.