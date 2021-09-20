Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Stake Raised by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 0.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 267,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $26,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FBHS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 13.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,598,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $728,057,000 after buying an additional 892,470 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,110,000. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,084,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,875,000 after buying an additional 456,168 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,743,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $167,051,000 after buying an additional 255,892 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,229,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,075,972,000 after purchasing an additional 234,704 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

Shares of FBHS stock opened at $94.75 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $98.10 and a 200-day moving average of $98.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.81 and a 12-month high of $114.00. The company has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.63.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 26.52%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.82%.

FBHS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortune Brands Home & Security has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.07.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

See Also: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.