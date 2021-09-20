Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUF) Short Interest Update

Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 253,300 shares, an increase of 60.3% from the August 15th total of 158,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,533.0 days.
Shares of FPRUF stock opened at $66.50 on Monday. Fraport has a 12 month low of $63.25 and a 12 month high of $71.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.58 and a 200-day moving average of $63.75.
About Fraport
Featured Article: What is a blue-chip stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Fraport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fraport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.