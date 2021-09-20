Fund Evaluation Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Fund Evaluation Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 432 shares during the quarter. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Fund Evaluation Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Fund Evaluation Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLT. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 97.8% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 46.3% in the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $54,000.

iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $1.78 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $150.95. The stock had a trading volume of 802,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,666,827. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $133.19 and a 1-year high of $165.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $148.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.78.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a $0.189 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

