Fund Evaluation Group LLC Takes Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Fund Evaluation Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises 0.0% of Fund Evaluation Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Rice Partnership LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded down $2.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $105.20. The stock had a trading volume of 12,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,018. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $76.81 and a 1 year high of $110.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.71.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Featured Article: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.