FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA) Issued By National Bank Financial

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for Aya Gold & Silver in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 15th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the year. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $13.25 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Aya Gold & Silver’s FY2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Get Aya Gold & Silver alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AYA. Cormark lifted their target price on Aya Gold & Silver from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. National Bankshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$13.25 target price on shares of Aya Gold & Silver in a report on Thursday.

Shares of Aya Gold & Silver stock opened at C$9.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.15. The firm has a market cap of C$935.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -750.00. Aya Gold & Silver has a 52-week low of C$2.27 and a 52-week high of C$11.85.

Aya Gold & Silver Company Profile

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

Further Reading: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Aya Gold & Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aya Gold & Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.