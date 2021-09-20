FY2021 EPS Estimates for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Raised by Analyst

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) – Analysts at Oppenheimer raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, September 17th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now forecasts that the retailer will post earnings of $10.72 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $10.54. Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Costco Wholesale’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.55 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on COST. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $465.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $364.00 to $399.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $441.32.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $459.51 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $441.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $395.25. Costco Wholesale has a 52-week low of $307.00 and a 52-week high of $469.77. The company has a market capitalization of $203.14 billion, a PE ratio of 43.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

In other news, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.14, for a total value of $1,584,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,547,227.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total value of $1,464,358.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,287 shares of company stock valued at $4,686,519 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 395 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 831 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC now owns 6,866 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 2,390 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 66.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

