FY2022 EPS Estimates for Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Raised by KeyCorp

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Repligen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, September 16th. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $3.00 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.90. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Repligen’s FY2023 earnings at $3.60 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Repligen from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Repligen from $251.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.17.

Shares of RGEN opened at $306.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.45 and a beta of 0.90. Repligen has a twelve month low of $138.00 and a twelve month high of $310.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $254.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.63.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.27. Repligen had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $162.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 86.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Repligen during the second quarter worth $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Repligen by 50.0% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Repligen during the second quarter worth $37,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Repligen during the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Repligen by 45.5% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 83.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 25,000 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.75, for a total transaction of $7,368,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,495 shares in the company, valued at $63,222,401.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 4,585 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.09, for a total transaction of $926,582.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,154 shares of company stock valued at $14,144,680 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

