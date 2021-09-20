G3 VRM Acquisition Corp. Units (NASDAQ:GGGVU) Short Interest Update

G3 VRM Acquisition Corp. Units (NASDAQ:GGGVU) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 30.0% from the August 15th total of 1,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 38,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
GGGVU stock remained flat at $$10.35 during midday trading on Monday. 2 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,081. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.13. G3 VRM Acquisition Corp. Units has a 1 year low of $9.84 and a 1 year high of $10.68.
G3 VRM Acquisition Corp. Units Company Profile
