Game Creek Capital LP Has $3.33 Million Stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Game Creek Capital LP decreased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 70,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,500 shares during the period. BJ’s Wholesale Club comprises about 1.7% of Game Creek Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Game Creek Capital LP’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $3,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BJ. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,748,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,299,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 12.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,723,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,467,000 after purchasing an additional 875,782 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 37.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,737,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,816,000 after purchasing an additional 747,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 31.7% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,714,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,931,000 after purchasing an additional 412,393 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE BJ traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $58.49. 9,477 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,622,271. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.11. The company has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.44. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.07 and a 12 month high of $59.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 121.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 48,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.89, for a total value of $2,586,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 5,000 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total transaction of $245,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,360 shares of company stock worth $6,651,931 over the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on BJ. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.35.

BJ's Wholesale Club Profile

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

