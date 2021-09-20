Game Creek Capital LP Purchases New Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Game Creek Capital LP purchased a new stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Biogen by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Biogen in the 1st quarter valued at $317,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Biogen in the first quarter worth $84,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Biogen by 10.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 28,456 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Biogen by 8.6% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. 83.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Biogen stock traded down $1.55 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $298.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,449,142. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $44.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $331.53 and a 200 day moving average of $310.21. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $223.25 and a 12 month high of $468.55.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 16.40%. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 18.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Biogen from $453.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Biogen from $265.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup raised Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Cowen raised Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, William Blair raised Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Biogen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $395.08.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

