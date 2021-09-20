Game Creek Capital LP Sells 1,000 Shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Game Creek Capital LP trimmed its position in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Game Creek Capital LP’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $1,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Option Care Health during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Option Care Health by 33.3% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Option Care Health by 110.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC bought a new stake in Option Care Health during the first quarter worth about $190,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Option Care Health by 25.6% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Option Care Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Option Care Health from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Option Care Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Option Care Health from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Option Care Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.56.

In other Option Care Health news, Director Madison Dearborn Partners Llc sold 9,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total value of $247,480,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Timothy P. Sullivan sold 20,700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $419,175,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Option Care Health stock traded down $0.16 on Monday, hitting $25.59. The stock had a trading volume of 27,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,510,340. Option Care Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.95 and a twelve month high of $28.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.37 and a beta of 1.16.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $860.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.92 million. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 1.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm involves in the clinical management of infusion therapy, nursing support, and care coordination. It also offers anti-infective, nutrition support, heart failure, chronic inflammatory disorders, immunoglobulin, bleeding disorders, women’s health, neurological disorders, and specialized therapies.

