GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) by 68.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,400 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in GCP Applied Technologies were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in GCP Applied Technologies by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 252,246 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,191,000 after purchasing an additional 16,273 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GCP Applied Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $1,161,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in GCP Applied Technologies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 154,086 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in GCP Applied Technologies by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 55,890 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 5,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in GCP Applied Technologies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 108,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 70.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GCP opened at $22.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.24. GCP Applied Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.79 and a 12-month high of $27.78.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $253.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.80 million. GCP Applied Technologies had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that GCP Applied Technologies Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

GCP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GCP Applied Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet raised shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th.

GCP Applied Technologies Profile

GCP Applied Technologies Inc engages in the provision of construction products and technologies that include admixtures and additives. It operates through Specialty Construction Chemicals, and Specialty Building Materials segments. The Specialty Construction Chemicals segment manufactures and markets concrete admixtures and cement additives, and supplies in-transit monitoring systems for concrete producers.

