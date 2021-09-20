Gemini Dollar Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $19.54 Million (GUSD)

Gemini Dollar (CURRENCY:GUSD) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 20th. During the last week, Gemini Dollar has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Gemini Dollar coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002264 BTC on major exchanges. Gemini Dollar has a total market cap of $163.09 million and $19.54 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.63 or 0.00056011 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.45 or 0.00126110 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002274 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00012160 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.95 or 0.00045372 BTC.

Gemini Dollar Profile

Gemini Dollar is a coin. It was first traded on September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 163,824,046 coins. Gemini Dollar’s official message board is gemini.com/blog . The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gemini Dollar’s official website is gemini.com/dollar . Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gemini is a licensed digital asset financial platform. It enables users with the ability to trade (buy/sell), and store digital assets by granting them the access to custody services and a crypto marketplace. Gemini platform works under the regulatory oversight of the New York State Department of Financial Services. The GUSD token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency developed by Gemini. It is a stable coin which is attached to the USD, giving it the stability of fiat along with the advantages of cryptocurrency. “

Gemini Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gemini Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gemini Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

