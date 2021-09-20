Gems (GEM) Reaches Market Capitalization of $607,903.33

Gems (CURRENCY:GEM) traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 20th. One Gems coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Gems has a total market capitalization of $607,903.33 and $5,159.00 worth of Gems was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Gems has traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002284 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.42 or 0.00055746 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002727 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.88 or 0.00127572 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002283 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00012132 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.98 or 0.00045607 BTC.

Gems Coin Profile

GEM is a coin. Its genesis date was January 6th, 2018. Gems ‘s total supply is 8,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,203,292,896 coins. Gems ‘s official Twitter account is @getgemsorg . The Reddit community for Gems is /r/gemsprotocol . The official website for Gems is gems.org . The official message board for Gems is blog.gems.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Gems is a human task crowdsourcing protocol based on the Ethereum blockchain. Gems will leverage the blockchain technology to disincentivize malicious actors and reward fair players featuring a staking mechanism to ensure task completion, a trust mechanism to track worker integrity, and a payment system to reduce transaction fees. Gems token (GEM) will be used as the utility token within the platform. “

Gems Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gems directly using US dollars.

