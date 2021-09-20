Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.23 Million

Equities analysts predict that Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) will report $14.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Genasys’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $14.70 million and the lowest is $13.76 million. Genasys reported sales of $13.98 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Genasys will report full year sales of $46.16 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $45.72 million to $46.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $58.82 million, with estimates ranging from $54.03 million to $63.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Genasys.

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Genasys had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $12.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.52 million.

GNSS stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.12. 48,235 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,665. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.98. Genasys has a one year low of $5.01 and a one year high of $8.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 0.50.

In related news, Director Scott L. Anchin acquired 5,000 shares of Genasys stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.35 per share, with a total value of $26,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 156,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,441.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNSS. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Genasys in the first quarter valued at about $124,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Genasys in the first quarter valued at about $1,397,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Genasys by 19.9% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 79,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 13,239 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Genasys by 663.2% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 292,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 254,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Genasys by 25.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 861,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,759,000 after purchasing an additional 172,006 shares in the last quarter. 45.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genasys, Inc provides critical communications systems and solutions and multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during, and after public safety threats and critical business events. Its communications platform includes Genasys Emergency Management (GEM) applications, National Emergency Warning Systems (NEWS), and LRAD long-range voice broadcast systems.

